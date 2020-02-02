Return to winter weather Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a record warm weekend in Denver with highs Sunday in the 70s. But, that quickly changes Monday.

We will wake up with overcast skies and some patchy freezing drizzle that may create a few slick spots. Temperatures will be in the 20s early then fall back to the teens by late afternoon. Snow is expected to move into the metro during the afternoon and accumulate overnight into early Tuesday before slowly ending in the morning. The Monday evening drive and the Tuesday morning commute will have the biggest impacts.

We stay cold with highs in the teens on Tuesday. We will slowly warm back to the 50s by the weekend.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.