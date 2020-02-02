× Near record highs today, snow and cold air returns Monday

Highs today will soar into the 70s across the Front Range. Mountain communities will also enjoy unseasonably warm conditions today, as temps max out in the 40s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. Gusts up to 20-25 miles per hour are possible across the state.

Changes will move in as soon as tonight thanks to an approaching cold front. Clouds will increase across the high country overnight as temps drop into the 20-30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to some big weather changes! Snow showers will start in the mountains and I-25 corridor as soon as the Monday morning drive. Expect periods of heavy snow showers through the day on Monday, Monday night and Tuesday. Snow will start to clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals will range from 3-6″ in the Denver metro area, with localized higher amounts possible along the south and west side of the metro. Meanwhile out on the plains, expect snowfall totals to range from 1-4″. The high country will add up 6-12″ of snow through Tuesday.

Besides the snow totals, significantly colder temperatures will also move back into the Front Range to start the work week. Highs will only make it into the 20s by Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows in the single digits.

By Wednesday, dry weather will return to the Front Range under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only make it into the 30s by Wednesday, with 40s returning Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in the mountains, expect scattered snow showers to continue through Friday.

