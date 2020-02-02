Semi crashes, hits liquor store in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A crash occurred near exit 184 off of Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Sunday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash involved a semi and four other vehicles.

The semi truck took two of the cars down hill and crashed into a liquor store. The semi did not go through the liquor store, but crashed into the back of it.

CSP says that some parties were trapped underneath the semi.

Multiple injuries have been reported, however, there is no information on the extent of their injuries or whether or not they have been extricated.

FOX31 is headed to the scene.