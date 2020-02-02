× Colorado driver in Kansas crash that killed 5 pleads no contest

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 59-year-old truck driver from Colorado has pleaded no contest to five counts of vehicular homicide for causing a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike that killed five people.

Kenny Ford, of Greeley, Colorado, pleaded Friday to the misdemeanor charges without an agreement on his potential sentences.

Investigators say Ford failed to stop at a traffic backup on Interstate 70 on July 11, 2017, and hit three vehicles.

The drivers and passengers in those vehicles were killed. Two were from Illinois and three were from Kansas.

Ford will be sentenced March 20.