CDOT: Snow-packed, icy road conditions expected Monday and Tuesday

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect snow-packed and icy road conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

While temperatures soared into the mid-70s in Denver on Sunday, a fast-moving winter storm will bring abrupt changes.

Temperatures will plummet: highs in the 20s are expected both Monday and Tuesday, which are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Additionally, snow showers will start in the mountains and Interstate 25 corridor as soon as the Monday morning drive. Expect periods of heavy snow showers through the day on Monday, Monday night and Tuesday.

Snowfall totals will range from 3-6″ in the Denver metro area, with localized higher amounts possible along the south and west side of the metro.

Meanwhile, on the Plains, expect snowfall totals to range from 1-4″.

The high country will add up 6-12″ of new snow through Tuesday.

“Motorists are encouraged to consider leaving work early tomorrow afternoon or working from home to avoid a snow-packed and icy commute,” CDOT said in a statement.

CDOT said the largest impacts will be blowing snow and poor visibility in the mountains Monday afternoon and evening.

The agency said its crews have been assigned “around-the-clock” snow shifts starting Monday morning.

“All available resources will be utilized. As snowfall rates increase, crews will focus on primary roads and reduce levels of service on secondary roads in an effort to reduce impacts to the main highways,” CDOT said.

Road closures for safety are possible, the department said.

CDOT provided the following reminders for driving in the snow:

Drive slowly

Do not follow too closely

Do not pass plows

Check cotrip.org for road conditions

Ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter conditions and has proper tires, a scraper and other items in this checklist

Additionally, CDOT said DUI enforcement will be taking place following the Super Bowl Sunday night.