3 things to know about Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A powerful winter storm will bring major changes to most of Colorado on Monday and Tuesday, which are both Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Below are three things the Pinpoint Weather team wants you to know before the storm arrives:

1. Huge temperature drop: Denver hit 74 degrees on Sunday, tying the record for Feb. 2. On Monday, highs will not even break freezing. Temperatures start in the 20s early, then fall back into the teens by the late afternoon. The average high for Feb. 3 is 45 degrees.

2. Snow returns: While snowfall has been consistent in the mountains, metro Denver has been relatively dry since Thanksgiving, with only a few small snowstorms. However, 3 to 6 inches of accumulation are expected in the metro area by the time the storm leaves the state on Tuesday night.

The mountains will add up 6 to 12 inches of new snow through Tuesday.

In the metro area, the highest snowfall totals are expected in the southern and western suburbs. Most of the metro area is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Jefferson County, Boulder and many mountain communities west of the Interstate 25 corridor are under a Winter Storm Warning:

Winter Storm Warning issued for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills, and Boulder area through western Denver suburbs. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denver and most of the plains Monday until early Tuesday AM. #COwx pic.twitter.com/lQCR63Q0vz — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 2, 2020

3. Messy commutes: Plan ahead for your commutes on Monday and Tuesday. The largest impacts will be to the Monday evening and Tuesday morning drives. The Colorado Department of Transportation has warned people to expect snow-packed and icy roads.

“Motorists are encouraged to consider leaving work early tomorrow (Monday) afternoon or working from home to avoid a snow-packed and icy commute,” CDOT said in a statement.