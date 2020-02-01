Weld County Sheriff’s Office investigates after laser was pointed at Med Evac Helicopter

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says a laser was pointed at a Med Evac helicopter during flight around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 25000 block of Weld County Road 69.

The Med Evac crew landed and spoke with the individual who was pointing the laser at them and would wait for deputies to arrive. However, the crew left prior to deputies arriving because of a call.

The officers were able to contact the individual with the laser.

The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation and all parties are currently being interviewed.