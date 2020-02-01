× WATCH: China uses talking drones to warn citizens over coronavirus

CNN — Villages and cities in China have resorted to flying drones with speakers to patrol streets and scold people not wearing masks in public amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to state media.

Chinese state-run agency Global Times released a video of a drone that is flying in the air and detecting patrons who are not wearing masks while they are outdoors.

The drone warns and instructs people if they violated the rule.

It also specifically calls out people based on the color of their clothes to efficiently enforce the rule.

This video has gone viral on Chinese social media and was praised as a creative and efficient way to raise awareness of the novel coronavirus.

Both Xinhua and the Global Times have published videos of drones warning various people in rural areas that masks need to be worn in “these times.” The drones are seen scolding an elderly lady and is even seen chasing a child down the road.

Global Times reported that local officials had been putting up slogans in an effort to get communities to stay at home during the epidemic and to avoid people gathering together to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

From CNN’s Yong Xiong in Beijing and Pauline Lockwood in Hong Kong