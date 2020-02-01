Warm, dry Sunday; Pinpoint Weather Alert day Monday, Tuesday for snow, cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tomorrow will be another warm, dry, and sunny day on the Front Range. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather before big changes arrive on Monday and Tuesday. Denver has a chance to hit 70 degrees Sunday afternoon. The record high is 74 degrees set in 1934.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Monday and Tuesday for a big cool down and snowfall. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Sunday afternoon to the 20s and teens by Monday afternoon as the front moves through.

This storm will likely start as freezing drizzle and flurries Monday morning with snow showers moving in by midday. The heaviest snow on the Front Range will be Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Snow will become lighter on Tuesday morning and will clear by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will only reach 20 degrees.

Travel will become tough in some spots. Especially in the mountains where 6 to 14 inches of snow and gusty winds are expected. Roads could be icy on the Front Range and plains from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Snowfall totals will be around 2 -5 inches in Metro Denver. Places like the Palmer Divide and foothills will see closer to 3-7 inches. The eastern plains will see about 1 - 3 inches. The mountains will see 6 -14 inches with a Winter Storm Watch in place.

Drier weather moves in Wednesday and stays through the end of the week with gradually warming temperatures.

