Unseasonably warm weekend, snow by Monday

This weekend’s weather is all about the warmth and quiet conditions. Enjoy a couple of days with highs well above average, soaring into the mid-to-upper 60s across the Denver metro area. Cities along the eastern plains will hit the lower 70s, while the mountains make it into the 40s. We will have some breezy conditions to deal with, as gusts up to 25 miles per hour will be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The records for Saturday and Sunday in Denver are 73 and 74 respectively, both set in 1934.

Clouds will start to build Sunday night into Monday morning as our next weather system moves through. Monday and Tuesday will be Pinpoint Weather Alert Days as big weather changes are expected.

Snow will start across the state by the Monday morning commute. Due to our warm weekend and light intensity of snowfall, we do not expect issues to the Monday morning commute at this time. The hardest hit commutes will be Monday night and Tuesday morning. Snow will slowly taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of right now, we are forecasting 3-6″ for the Denver metro area, with higher totals up possible along the western metro and foothills. 1-4″ can be expected for the eastern plains. Meanwhile in the mountains, snow will start Monday and stay scattered in the forecast through Friday.

The other drastic change in the forecast with this storm will be a drop in temperatures. We’ll go from the 70s on Sunday, with afternoon temps only in the 20s by Monday afternoon. We’ll stay in the teens and 20s all day on Tuesday with breezy conditions.

As the snow clears out by Wednesday, highs will slowly recover. Temps will max out in the 30s on Wednesday, with 40s returning by Thursday and Friday.

