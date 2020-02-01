× Someone shoots into Aurora condo, wounds woman, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Someone shot into an Aurora condominium on Saturday morning and wounded a woman, police said.

Police responded to the shooting about 5:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Pitkin Street. The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The wounded woman was not alone inside the home when someone shot into the residence, but police did not immediately have information on how many others were present, according to an Aurora Police spokesperson.

Investigators were working to develop suspect information.