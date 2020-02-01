× Police: Wanted man beat, strangled ex-wife, cut off ankle monitor

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police say a wanted man awaiting trial on aggravated assault beat and strangled his ex-wife and cut off his ankle monitor to elude capture.

Police said the woman suffered “serious and life-threatening injuries” from the assault and is in “grave” condition at an area hospital.

Someone reported just before 2 p.m. Friday that the woman had fallen. Officers soon “uncovered suspicious circumstances” and issued a warrant for James Arthur Naulls Jr., 30, according to a Westminster Police Department press release.

Police believe Naulls cut off his ankle monitor, which he was wore as he awaited trial for a Nov. 14 aggravated assault, the release stated.

Police said Naulls remains an “ongoing threat” to the woman he’s accused of assaulting.

Police said Naulls has “very distinct” facial and neck tattoos. He stands 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

There is an active warrant for attempted first degree murder and first degree assault.

Police asked the public to help by calling the Westminster Police Department with any information that will help locate Naulls. The number is (303) 658-4360.

If you have information but need to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to his capture.