× Denver to give away 1,200 gun locks

DENVER — Denver is distributing 1,200 gun locks to residents on Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration is promoting the effort as a way “to help end youth violence.”

“Youth are getting access to unsecured guns, and incidents are escalating with tragic results. In one of the safest big cities in the country, that is unacceptable and we know it’s preventable,” Hancock said in a press release. “We want to empower every resident to make a difference. Grabbing a free gun lock and securing a weapon is one action we can all take right now to keep young people safe.”

Saturday

New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Blvd.

Time: beginning at 10 a.m.

Sunday

New Hope Ministries of Central Denver, 90 Knox Ct.

Time: beginning at 10 a.m.

New Beginnings Ministries, 5200 Tejon St.

Time: beginning at 10:30 a.m.

His Love Fellowship, 910 Kalamath St.

Time: After 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services

Anchor of Hope, 2101 N. High St.

Time: beginning at 11 a.m.

House of Purpose, 8720 E. Colfax Ave.

Time: beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Church in the City, 1580 N. Gaylord St.

Time: beginning at 10 a.m.

Christian Riders In Faith, 3423 West Colfax

Time: beginning at 2 p.m.