Community joins forces to find missing 11-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- The search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing earlier this week, continues on.

Members of the community spent Saturday covering every inch of the city to show their support, while law enforcement intensified their search of the entire area.

"He's just been missing for a week now and I’m really scared," 9-year-old Susy Salvidrez said while chalking a message of support for her classmate.

"I wrote, 'Gannon please come home,'" she said.

A sign that says, "Pray for Gannon" can be seen near the search efforts.

Salvidrez and others gathered by the sign to continue to pray for Gannon's safe return.

"It’s absolutely amazing what this community has done. Many don’t know Gannon but can put themselves in his family’s shoes," Riderrick Drayton, a neighbor, said. "From here we’re going to join the search party to do our part because I would want someone to search for my child if they were missing."

Family members posted on social media asking for a multi-state foot search tomorrow.

The sheriff's office says they will speak to FOX31 later this evening on updates of the efforts.

If you would like to volunteer, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website.