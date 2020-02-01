Broncos Steve Atwater voted into Hall of Fame

Posted 3:29 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 03:54PM, February 1, 2020

24 Sep 1995: Defensive back Steve Atwater of the Denver Broncos (right) joins a pile-up during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers won the game, 17-6. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Alls

MIAMI — Broncos safety Steve Atwater was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, sources report.

Atwater was an essential part of the Broncos Super Bowl win in 1998, and helped lead the team to another Super Bowl victory the year after that.

Atwater is also an eight-time Pro Bowler, was named to the First-Team All-Pro team twice and a part of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

He is also already a part of the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor.

This is Atwater’s third time being a finalist.

In addition to Atwater, safety Troy Polamalu, running back Edgerrin James and wide receiver Isaac Bruce were also been voted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.