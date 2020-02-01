× Broncos Steve Atwater voted into Hall of Fame

MIAMI — Broncos safety Steve Atwater was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, sources report.

Atwater was an essential part of the Broncos Super Bowl win in 1998, and helped lead the team to another Super Bowl victory the year after that.

Atwater is also an eight-time Pro Bowler, was named to the First-Team All-Pro team twice and a part of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

He is also already a part of the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor.

This is Atwater’s third time being a finalist.

In addition to Atwater, safety Troy Polamalu, running back Edgerrin James and wide receiver Isaac Bruce were also been voted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.