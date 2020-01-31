Warm before the winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a warm weekend with plenty of sunshine to enjoy if you want to take a break from snow and cold. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low to mid 60s across metro Denver. We'll warm to the upper 60s on Sunday with some communities touching 70 degrees.

A cold front arrives early on Monday and will have temperatures back in the 30s. Our forecast high on Monday is 32 degrees and that will come in the morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s by the afternoon. Snow is expected to develop late in the day.

Snow will continue overnight into Tuesday morning. The commute will be slick and slow. Accumulation by late Tuesday morning looks to range from 1" to 3" across most of the Front Range. There will be higher totals in the foothills west of the city. Tuesday will be our coldest day with highs in the 20s.

The rest of next week looks dry with partly cloudy skies and chilly daytime highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.