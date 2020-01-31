× Trump curbs immigration for 6 nations; not a full travel ban

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump administration is curbing immigration for six countries as part of an election-year push. But the move isn’t a full travel ban like President Donald Trump’s initial order in 2017.

Department of Homeland Security officials say the six countries didn’t meet security screening requirements for identification and information-sharing.

The new effort restricts certain kinds of visas and the countries affected are Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Seven other countries are subject to a more strict ban. The current restrictions are the third version of Trump’s travel ban, and those new restrictions comes as Trump tries to show progress on his immigration priorities.

Governor Jared Polis released the following statement about the proposed travel ban:

“This is just another attempt by the Trump administration to close the United States off from the rest of the world, to our own detriment. Our state is a famous destination for students, tourists, businesses and people from around the world who want to experience our amazing Colorado way of life. Preventing our friends and family members from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania from coming here hurts our state. America is at its best when we open our minds and communities, and demonstrate our compassion.”

The restrictions go into effect Feb. 21.