Super Bowl LIV: When to watch the game, special coverage on FOX31
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Watch the game Sunday on FOX31: kickoff is 4:30 p.m.
But there’s a full day of special programming and coverage of The Big Game on FOX31.
Sunday on FOX31
|6:00 – 8:00 a.m.
FOX31 Morning News
|9:00 a.m.
Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special
|10:00 a.m.
Road to the Super Bowl
|11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Live Super Bowl Kickoff Show & Pregame
|4:30 p.m.
Super Bowl LIV
|After the game…
The Masked Singer season premiere
|FOX31 News
(following The Masked Singer)
