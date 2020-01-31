× Police search for suspects involved in smash and grab at marijuana dispensary

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Police are searching for suspects that are associated with an attempted “smash and grab” that occurred at a Native Roots Marijuana Dispensary at 5610 W. 20th Ave. on Thursday.

Police say they are looking for two individuals who used a stolen 2004 Gray F350 Dually. The vehicle has severe damage and has a Colorado license plate. The plate number is UXO-089.

Police say the suspects may have been involved in other smash and grabs that occurred throughout Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Any person with information is asked to call the Edgewater Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 303-235-0500.