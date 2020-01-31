× Gang member sentenced to life in prison plus 163 years for retaliation murder

GOLDEN, Colo. — Abel Gallegos appeared in Jefferson County District Court on Friday and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 163 years for his role in kidnapping and killing 28-year-old Cymone Duran.

On Wednesday, Gallegos and two others, Alonso Quintana and Rene Francisco Rosales, were found guilty of multiple counts for their role in the retaliation murder.

Duran had identified Quintana in a line-up in an attempted murder investigation in Adams County in early 2018. From there, she became a target of Gallegos, Quintana and Rosales.

On Nov. 5, 2018, Duran was lured, kidnapped, shot ten times as she begged for her life, and set on fire, according to authorities.

Gallegos had approached Duran on social media and met with Rosales and others at a house in Denver. Duran, Gallegos and Rosales left the house together, and Rosales went home. Gallegos took Duran to a parking lot on West Colfax and Kipling, where they had met Quintana.

Quintana and Gallegos assaulted Duran and imprisoned her in the back seat of a vehicle, authorities say. They then drove her to a dark, secluded spot at 7th and Nile in Golden, where Quintana and Gallegos shot her 10 times.

Gallegos and Rosales later returned to the scene of her death to pour gasoline on her body and set it on fire.

This is Gallegos sixth felony conviction and has been revoked on parole or probation eight times.

Judge Phillip McNulty, the sentencing judge in this case, said that he was appalled by the casualness of this crime and disregard of human life.

“You can’t live among us anymore,” Judge McNulty said.

Quintana and Rosales will be sentenced at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 24.