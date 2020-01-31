District Attorney’s Office files charges against Kremmling police chief

Posted 9:49 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 09:50PM, January 31, 2020

KREMMLING, Colo. — The Kremmling police chief, Jamie Lucas, has been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct, official oppression and false reporting to authorities.

The District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges on Friday after investigating the handling of a felony animal cruelty case that happened in Nov. 2019.

“There is no provision in the law to justify treating a law enforcement officer any differently than a civilian, and there is only one way a legitimate criminal justice system can operate, and that is within the limits of the law,” Matt Karzen, the 14th Judicial District Attorney said.

No court date has been set for Lucas.

