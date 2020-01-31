DIA files complaint against city of Aurora

DENVER — Denver International Airport has filed a complaint in the District Court against the city of Aurora on Friday.

DIA says they are bringing this action to prohibit the development of single-family homes just half a mile away from their next planned runway.

The Aurora City Council recently approved a change in Aurora’s Comprehensive Plan that would allow single-family detached housing, even though Aurora’s own planning commission recommended the change be denied.

DIA says they have worked with Aurora and the developer for months on this issue without success and believes the development will negatively impact the airport, stating that they want to ensure DIA remains “the thriving economic engine for the region for generations to come.”

The location of the development would also be in an area with noise exposure, DIA says. By continuing to limit development near the airport, DIA believes residents will not be negatively impacted by noise.

The airport said that the Aurora City Council did not follow its own criteria in amending Aurora’s Comprehensive Plan, stating that in order for the change to be permitted it has to promote “the long term economic, social, and environmental health of the City and protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Aurora.”

The city of Aurora told FOX31 that they have not had a chance to review the complaint.