Denver luxury apartment complex lets trash pile up for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Problem Solvers get results for tenants at a luxury apartment complex after trash piled up for weeks.

Stew Ault says they pay a good amount of money to live at Carriage Place Apartments near Denver Tech Center. One of the perks of living at the complex is a valet trash service.

"You're supposed to have your trash up on the curb in a container by 7:00 p.m. each night and it's picked up," said Ault.

Ault says for several weeks the trash bags have been tossed into a pile in the parking lot instead of the dumpster. He says in some instances the bags were left out for days before being removed. Photos show there were dozens if not hundreds of trash bags at times.

"It's disgusting. There are raccoons in this area, squirrels and restaurants so I'm sure it's a problem that could be associated with rats," said Ault.

Ault says he worries about walking his dog in the area where trash is continually tossed. He wrote several emails to the property management company. Each time, the responses acknowledged there was an issue but nothing changed. That's when Ault decided to contact the Problem Solvers for help.

The Problem Solvers contacted Lincoln Property Company by phone and email Friday before heading to the complex to take a look at the problem. We found people moving the bags into the dumpster area but we were immediately ordered off the property.

"I think that's a little strange that there was that kind of response just talking about trash," said Ault.

Lincoln Property Company responded to our request for comment. Their statement reads in part, "we did have a temporary issue with our trash service provider however it has now been resolved. We of course want to take care of our residents and have resolved the matter moving forward."

Ault says he can only hope the problem is fixed for good.

"They put it in a better containment facility than leaving it out for everyone to look at but I have no idea what's going to happen with the next pickup service," said Ault.