Bystander shot at bus stop near Grant and Colfax, police search for suspects

DENVER — Denver police is investigating a shooting that occurred at a bus stop near Grant and Colfax Friday.

According to police, there was a discussion between a group of people on an RTD bus that was headed west on Colfax. As the group was getting off of the bus, shots were fire.

One male victim was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper arm. Injuries are believed to not be life threatening.

Police believe the victim was just a bystander and was not involved in the situation.

The bus was a Route 15L bus and was on scene while police were conducting their investigation.

Police say they are looking for at least two male suspects in this incident.