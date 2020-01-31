× Aurora police searching for missing at-risk 13-year-old girl

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who is considered an at-risk runaway.

Brianna was last seen in the 14000 Block of East Arizona at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said she was last seen wearing a gray colored “PINK” hoodie, blue jeans and an Aurora Hills polo shirt.

She is described as the following:

5 feet 0 inches

100 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

If you see Brianna, please call 911.