Aurora police searching for missing at-risk 13-year-old girl

Posted 4:50 am, January 31, 2020, by

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who is considered an at-risk runaway.

Brianna was last seen in the 14000 Block of East Arizona at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said she was last seen wearing a gray colored “PINK” hoodie, blue jeans and an Aurora Hills polo shirt.

She is described as the following:

  • 5 feet 0 inches
  • 100 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes

If you see Brianna, please call 911.

