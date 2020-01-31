Alchemy 365 Tennyson

Posted 12:44 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 01:01PM, January 31, 2020
They are one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. and we have them right here in Colorado. The boutique fitness studio Alchemy 365 just expanded to a second location in Tennyson and their classes are already packed. Joana's Fitness Fix takes us to that location and shows us everything that is awesome about their A20 class. They have another location in the LoHi Denver area.

Alchemy365 has a great deal for Colorado's Best viewers. Pay $119 for unlimited classes per month. That is a monthly savings of $20. But you have to sign up by midnight tonight. This membership is valid at all Alchemy 365 locations

