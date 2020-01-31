70 degrees this weekend; Pinpoint Weather Alert issued for snow and cold early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A dry and abnormally warm weekend ahead with 60s and potentially 70 degrees on Sunday. That's a near-record high in Denver -- the record is 74 set in 1934.

The mountains turn sunny today, breezy and 20s, 30s.

Significantly warmer on Saturday and Sunday in the mountains with 30s and 40s -- yes above freezing at most ski areas at the base elevations. I'm forecasting a jump of the freezing level to 12,500ft both Saturday and Sunday.

A potent storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday in Colorado. Temps statewide will drop significantly. Snow appears likely in the Mountains, Valleys, Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Heavy mountain snow accumulations.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The Tuesday morning rush-hour could be significantly impacted.

Another storm system is possible Thursday-Friday.

