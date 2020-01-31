70 degrees this weekend; Pinpoint Weather Alert issued for snow and cold early next week

Posted 5:20 am, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 05:40AM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

DENVER-- A dry and abnormally warm weekend ahead with 60s and potentially 70 degrees on Sunday.  That's a near-record high in Denver -- the record is 74 set in 1934.

The mountains turn sunny today, breezy and 20s, 30s.

Significantly warmer on Saturday and Sunday in the mountains with 30s and 40s -- yes above freezing at most ski areas at the base elevations.  I'm forecasting a jump of the freezing level to 12,500ft both Saturday and Sunday.

A potent storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday in Colorado.  Temps statewide will drop significantly.  Snow appears likely in the Mountains, Valleys, Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Future radar for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow is possible state-wide. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Heavy mountain snow accumulations.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  The Tuesday morning rush-hour could be significantly impacted.

Another storm system is possible Thursday-Friday.

Pinpoint Weather team from FOX31 and Channel 2

Pinpoint Weather team: Matt Makens, Christine Rapp, Chris Tomer, Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser, Brooks Garner, and Jessica Lebel.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.