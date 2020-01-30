× Wheat Ridge clinic reports potential breach of 1,300 patients’ information following burglary

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A local mental health clinic says 1,319 patients’ information was possibly accessed during a burglary in November 2019.

On Thursday, the Jefferson Center for Mental Health said its Independence Corner location at 9595 W. 49th Ave. in Wheat Ridge was burglarized on Nov. 29.

The break-in was discovered on Dec. 2.

“No medical records were taken; however, the thieves had an opportunity to access the paper medical records kept there. The extent to which they accessed protected health information is thus unknown. The types of personal information potentially accessed include patient demographics and treatment information,” the Jefferson Center said in a statement.

The burglary is being investigated by Wheat Ridge police and the Jefferson Center.

The Jefferson Center says it has since improved the security of its offices.

“While there is no indication that any of our patients’ information was accessed or stolen by the perpetrators, patients are encouraged to watch for unknown activity on their accounts, review their credit report, and/or place a ‘fraud alert’ on their credit file,” the Jefferson Center said.

Any patients with questions about the incident can contact the Jefferson Center at 303-432-5047 or 1-800-201-5264.

The Jefferson Center says it has notified the patients who were potentially affected.