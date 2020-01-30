What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed several cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States. The CDC has confirmed cases of patients that began experiencing symptoms of the illness after returning from Wuhan, China, the region where the outbreak began.

Dr. Todd Wisser, internal medicine physician with New West Physicians in Evergreen, is here today to speak about this virus and offer his perspective and guidance such as: