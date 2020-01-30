What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed several cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States. The CDC has confirmed cases of patients that began experiencing symptoms of the illness after returning from Wuhan, China, the region where the outbreak began.
Dr. Todd Wisser, internal medicine physician with New West Physicians in Evergreen, is here today to speak about this virus and offer his perspective and guidance such as:
- What information the CDC has released about the virus so far
- What we know about the risk of the virus spreading from person to person
- Perspective on the true risk this virus poses and what groups are at most risk (particularly anyone who has traveled to the Wuhan region)
- A reminder that seasonal influenza currently is much more prevalent, potentially deadly for at-risk groups, and may be prevented with immunization.