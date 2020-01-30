Warm weekend before cold and snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be snow showers moving from north to south this evening across metro Denver. Light grassy accumulation is possible again much like on Wednesday evening. Roads will be wet for the evening drive.

We have dry weather setting up for your Friday and weekend. So, look for mainly sunny skies each day with milder temperatures. We should reach the low 50s on Friday followed by warmer low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front arrives early on Monday with colder temperatures in the 30s in the city. The front will also bring snow that will get underway in the afternoon and continue into early on Tuesday before slowly ending later in the day. Accumulation is likely with between 1"-3" for the metro by late on Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday will be the coldest with readings in the 20s. So, we think the Tuesday morning drive will have the biggest impact from this approaching cold front.

It will dry out on Wednesday and stay that way through the end of next week. However, temperatures look to stay chilly with readings in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s each day.

