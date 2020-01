Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for ways to crush this year's Super Bowl party? Joel Tate, the co-founder of Jackson Hole's artisan sausage company Bovine & Swine shows us how to turn that boring pig in a blanket into a gourmet hogs in a blanket with buffalo sauce.

You can also pair it some of The Walrus, a hazy IPA brewed with peaches and tangerines from their sister brand Roadhouse Brewing Co.