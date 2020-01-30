The cruise industry is set to make a dramatic leap with the launch of two state-of-the-art expedition vessels optimally designed for discovery.AlertMe
State of the art expedition vessels
-
Smoke in Australia’s capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has closed
-
Lakewood police search for suspect involved in mail theft
-
U.S. Postal Service releases stamp to raise money for veterans with PTSD
-
Aurora driver receives animal cruelty warning after viral photo of dog in open truck bed
-
5 crew members feared dead after Alaska fishing boat sinks
-
-
$31 million cocaine bust in Savannah, Georgia sets a new record
-
Royal Caribbean says video proves grandfather knew window was open before dropping toddler
-
Arizona bill would make building private border wall easier
-
US imposes sanctions on Iranian steel and other metals
-
An Alaskan dentist was filmed extracting a tooth while on a hoverboard. He was found guilty on 46 counts
-
-
New women-only Denver jail 18 months behind schedule
-
Survivors of New Zealand volcano eruption describe horrific scene as they rescued others
-
‘Four More Years’; President Trump cheered loudly at College Football National Championship