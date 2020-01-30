Foggy start for the I-25 corridor ahead of snow for the evening rush hour in Denver

Posted 4:57 am, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 05:17AM, January 30, 2020
DENVER-- It will be a foggy start for the I-25 corridor Thursday morning. The fog should burn off by 9 a.m. The next round of snow showers arrives this afternoon and evening in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  It's a 20-30% chance of 1 inch or less accumulation.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation.

Snow tapers off tonight.  Skies clear.

Forecast snow amounts today (Thursday). Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Sunny and dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  Abnormally warm.  50s Friday.  60s both Saturday and Sunday.  The normal high is 45 degrees.

Big changes next week.  Snow and colder temps likely Monday-Wednesday.  Highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits possible in Denver.  Snow accumulation is possible.  Plan on rush hour inconveniences.

Mountain snow appears likely with heavy accumulations.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

