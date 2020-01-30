Search warrants served following Fentanyl overdoses

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Search warrants were served as a part of an investigation into the sale of narcotics and the cause of several overdoses that have occurred in the last week, authorities said Thursday.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and Fort Collins SWAT team served the search warrants in the 600 block of Quaking Aspen Drive and the 1900 block of Pecan Street, both located in Fort Collins.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task force and Fort Collins Police Criminal Investigation Division is warning the public of pills purchased on the street as they may contain Fentanyl.

Authorities believe Fentanyl-laced tablets have caused eight overdoses, two of which were fatal. These pills were not purchased at a pharmacy.

If any person has information about the incident or crimes, they are asked to call the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force at (970) 416-2560.