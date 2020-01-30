Outdoor Retailer’s Outdoor & Snow Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the largest outdoor industry trade show in North America and it's taken over the Colorado Convention Center this week. With more than 20,000 attendees and 1,000 brands, it's no wonder you get the who's who of outdoor gear.

This the third year Denver has hosted this event and you still have a chance to visit the trade show. The show runs January 29th through the 31st.

Our own Jenner Broome stopped by to give us a sneak peak of what to expect to come out this fall when it comes to anything outdoor related.