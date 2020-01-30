Northwest Denver woman’s wheelchair stolen off her front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A northwest Denver woman says her expensive wheelchair was stolen off her property.

“I was really into outdoor sports, rock climbing -- swimming is not an option too much anymore,” Genevieve Wimsatt said. “The way I describe it is my brain doesn’t communicate with my body anymore.”

Wimsatt has been dealing with a degenerative neurological condition since 2015. Sometimes she is able walk, but mainly she relies on a wheelchair. That’s why what happened over the weekend was so disheartening: someone stole her wheelchair right off her front porch in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood.

“I can’t bring my chair in, it’s too heavy for me to get into the house,” Wimsatt said. “I don’t currently have a ramp because they’re very expensive and this is a rental.”

The thief stole much more than just a means to get around: the crook took away Wimsatt’s means to live life.

“I can’t even walk my dogs around the neighborhood without a wheelchair, so really, it’s my legs,” Wimsatt said.

She posted about the crime on her neighborhood Nextdoor, and the next day, she found a wheelchair on her porch, not hers, but one donated by a neighbor.

“Someone just dropped it off and they’re like, 'There you go!'" Wimsatt said. “That was the most amazing, kindhearted thing.”

Others in the neighborhood have set up a GoFundMe to help Wimsatt replace her wheelchair that costs thousands of dollars because it included a "smart drive" feature.