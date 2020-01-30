Local man gets $2K electric bill after new meter reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When was the last time you checked the meter that monitors how much electricity you’re using? You may want to do that as soon as possible.

Samuel Camarata tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he got a phone call from Xcel Energy informing him he owed nearly $2,000.

He also received a notice stating an improper amount of electricity had been measured at his rental home over the past two years.

“I can’t believe it. I mean, I don’t have that kind of cash lying around," Camarata said.

Camarata, who is a ride-share driver, was able to make a partial payment immediately, but he had to scramble.

"My roommate and I ended up working 24 hours straight to come up with the money," he said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Xcel Energy. A representative explained that the case was thoroughly investigated and it was determined that Camarata would have to pay the balance.

Camarata says he has no idea of what may have happened to the meter before he moved into his apartment, but fair is fair.

"If we use the electricity that is being said we used, I want to be fair and pay for that," he said.

Camarata adds that everyone should learn from his experience and closely monitor their meters.

"I hope people are listening to this because you know, you have to keep an eye out for these little things," he said.

Consumer experts tell the Problem Solvers this is a great example of why -- before you move into a new residence-- you should have the meter checked and receive confirmation in writing that it is reading the correct amount of electricity.

Do the same when you move out.