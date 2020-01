× Lakewood police search for suspect involved in mail theft

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are searching for a suspect involved in a mail theft that occurred on Dec. 31, 2019.

The vehicle associated with this theft is a two-tone Ford Expedition with a hitch, authorities say.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Garcia at 303-987-7258. The case number is LK20-000023.