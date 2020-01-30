× Italian restaurant chain promises free pizza if New England wins the Super Bowl

DENVER — An Italian restaurant chain says it will offer free pizza on Monday if the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Villa Italian Kitchen made the announcement Thursday.

The Patriots are not in the Super Bowl; the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers.

“This year, the national pizza dynasty is upping the ante by extending a saucy prize to guests nationwide if New England pulls out another victory – a FREE slice for everyone!” Villa Italian Kitchen said in a press release.

In the bizarre press release, the restaurant said if New England wins, anyone who mentions the offer on Monday will receive a free slice of cheese pizza.

“At Villa Italian Kitchen, we’re such big football fans that we follow the annual Big Game very closely,” said Andrew Steinberg, chief operating officer of the company. “Personally, we’re incredibly excited to watch New England and number 12 hit the field to take home another big win in 2020.”

Villa Italian Kitchen also said it will give “#12” free pizza for life, seemingly referring to Tom Brady.

On Facebook, the chain said, “As we all know, New England always finds a way to win.”

There are eight Villa Italian Kitchen locations in Colorado spread throughout the Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas.

The Super Bowl airs at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time on FOX31.