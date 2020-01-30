‘I own my mistake and now I rock it’; Author of ‘Large boulder the size of a small boulder’ owns viral tweet

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo.– A tweet posted Monday by the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office became a viral internet sensation.

The tweet read, “Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.”

On Wednesday, the author of the tweet decided to respond.

“I am the author behind this now viral tweet. I own my mistake, and now I rock it. #largeboulder“, shared Susan Lilly.

Susan is rocking her new claim to fame and others are loving it.

“Well played, Susan. Never take a boulder for granite. I know it’s tuff, but we all appreciate the gneiss job you do keeping the public safe. It’s definitely not your fault, and of quartz you rock it! And hey, it’s all in good pun,” shared Jess Phoenix.

So what exactly did Susan mean to say in the tweet?