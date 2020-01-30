Founders of Lucky’s Market to buy seven stores that chain isn’t closing

PLANTATION, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: A Lucky Market grocery store sign is seen as the chain made public that it plans to shutter 32 of its 39 stores in nine states on January 22, 2020 in Plantation, Florida. Reports indicate that last month the supermarket Kroger pulled out of its investment into Lucky’s Market which has lead to speculation that this forced the store to close many of its locations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Lucky’s Market didn’t have to look far to find a buyer for the chain’s seven stores that aren’t set to close.

The Niwot-based company said Wednesday that a group led by Bo and Trish Sharon, who founded the company in 2003, are slated to purchase the stores in North Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado; Traverse City, Michigan; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, Missouri; and Melbourne, Florida.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal. The chain’s other 32 locations are slated to be closed in the coming weeks.

Lucky’s Market filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday. In court documents, the company said it was trying to unload the real estate of the stores that were closing, and that it hoped to sell the aforementioned seven stores.

Of the stores that are closing, Aldi has agreed to take over five leases and one Lucky’s-owned property, all in Florida, according to Lucky’s.

Publix, meanwhile, also has agreed to take over five leases, also in Florida.

