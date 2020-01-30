Easy Super Bowl Snacks

Shana Sutton, a Foodie Blogger with Our Sutton Place joins us live to share with us some simple recipes for the Big Game.
Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Jalapeño Cheese Dip with Pork Rinds
Ingredients:
- Your favorite Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds
- 4 large jalapeño peppers, diced and deseeded
- 4 oz cojita cheese
- 8 oz cream cheese, at room temperature
- 4 oz shredded cheddar
- Fresh cilantro to taste, chopped
- 2 cups shredded Chicken, cooked
- 4 Tbsp. Onion, diced
Directions:
- Mash the cojita, cream cheese, shredded cheese, onion, cilantro chicken, and diced jalapenos together in a medium baking dish.
- Bake at 4250F for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is brown at the edges and bubbly.
- Serve warm with your favorite Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds.