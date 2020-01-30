Death penalty repeal clears critical hurdle in state Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For years, an effort to repeal the death penalty in Colorado has failed in the state Senate.

Thursday was a different story.

Nineteen senators, including three Republicans, voted to advance the repeal bill after more than four hours of debate.

On the State Senate Floor right now for key vote on repealing the death penalty in Colorado. This is where the bill has died in previous years..it appears to have the votes to pass this year. @SenRhondaFields is fighting against this repeal...her son’s murderers are on death row pic.twitter.com/eyOhu1pibs — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 30, 2020

Fighting against her own caucus, Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) took to the microphone for hours trying to persuade her own colleagues.

Two of the three men on Colorado’s death row are connected to the murder of Fields’ son.

“We can’t have people shooting witnesses,” Fields emotionally told the chamber.

Fields even invoked Chris Watts’ name, who killed his family in Frederick in 2018.

Watts reportedly began to cooperate with the district attorney after the death penalty was taken off the table.

Fields argued it’s a valuable tool for prosecutors.

On the other side of the debate, however, was Sen. Julie Gonzalez (D-Denver), who told her colleague the time for repeal is now.

“Of the 539 convicted murderers in Colorado, only 3 are on death row ,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez told the story of Joe Arridy, who was falsely accused and executed in Colorado in 1939.

The state Senate still needs to have one more vote before officially passing the bill.

The House is expected to swiftly pass it as well, with Gov. Jared Polis also supporting the idea.

Colorado would be the 22nd state to repeal the death penalty.