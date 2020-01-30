DA in Krystal Lee case vows to fight for ‘truth in sentencing’ laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May says he will fight for "truth in sentencing" laws after Krystal Lee Kenney’s sentencing in Teller County Tuesday.

Kenney was given three years for tampering with evidence in the Kelsey Berreth murder case. She admitted to helping Patrick Frazee, her then-boyfriend, after he killed Berreth.

However, May says Kenney will likely serve much less time.

"Three years does not mean three years. The day she walks into DOC, they are going to mark her down as a one-and-half-year-sentence," May said.

May says Kenney will be released much sooner because of good-time credits, which reduce the amount of time one spends imprisoned.

May says a lack of truth in sentencing in Colorado is the problem.

"The sentence you hear in the courtroom ought to be the sentence somebody receives in their case," May said.

But the use of good time -- also called earned time -- to reduce sentences is promoted by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition.

The coalition believes it's a tool to help run effective prisons.

"(Earned time) encourages positive behavior. The idea that you can successfully rehabilitate people by getting rid of that kind of stuff is pretty retro," said Christie Donner, the coalition's executive director.

The coalition agrees sentences can be confusing, but the problem is the way Colorado laws are written.

May says he now plans to go before the state Legislature to fight for tougher truth in sentencing laws.