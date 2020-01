Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a beer lover and you're looking for a tasty brew to share with your watch party guests the Crazy Mountain Brewery has got you covered! In addition to serving up a variety of beer, you can also enjoy Kombucha, sparkling water and Nitro Coffee! There's something for every taste!

The Crazy Mountain Brewery is located at 471 Kalamath Street in Denver. It's open daily starting at noon with happy hour from 4 to 6 pm.

For more information visit CrazyMountainBrewery.com.