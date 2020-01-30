Bloomberg talks to FOX31 about winning Colorado ahead of Saturday stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will campaign in Denver Saturday, opening his field office in the city.

Before coming to Colorado, however, the former New York City mayor sat down with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George. Joining Bloomberg was Calandrian Simpson-Kemp, who lost her son to gun violence in 2013. She will be featured in Bloomberg’s Super Bowl ad.

Video: Spoke with @MikeBloomberg and the woman he is featuring in his Super Bowl ad. Bloomberg will campaign in Colorado Saturday I asked how crucial Colorado is to his campaign. Plus - he talks his Vail vacation home #copolitics #supertuesday #coleg pic.twitter.com/vSgUNDWp8t — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 30, 2020

St. George asked Bloomberg if Colorado was a make-or-break state in the election.

“Everybody says in their own state that the road to the White House goes through their state. And I think they're all -- to some extent -- true; all these votes add up,” Bloomberg said. “Colorado is a good-size state -- not just physically in the center of the country. It has a diversity that really represents this country. And if I can do well in Colorado, I will do well throughout the rest of the country."

Bloomberg told St. George he has been coming to Colorado for years. He vacations in Vail and owns a home there.

“It’s very nice, very small and I bought it 25 years ago,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg has not yet qualified for any Democratic debates because he is self-funding his campaign.

He said he would welcome the opportunity but understands the rules regarding donations.

“You enter a game, you play by the rules,” Bloomberg said, adding, "I would love to debate."

VIDEO: I ask @MikeBloomberg about reports he'll spend $400 million before Super Tuesday and so many other ways that money could have be spent. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/YZLSWAdzFb — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 30, 2020

In regards to reports Bloomberg will spend $400 million before Super Tuesday and whether he is embarrassed by that figure, Bloomberg said, “I can’t think of any way to spend my money better that to replace somebody in the White House who I don’t think is representing this country very well.”