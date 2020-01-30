Big Game Cocktails all Don in Red

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both teams this representing this years Super Bowl have red in their uniforms, so Olivia a new restaurant in Denver decided to create red signature cocktails that you can have at your Big Game party this week.

Here's the recipe:

Nutella Negroni, Cherry Chocolate Negroni with nitrogen (both red)

For 20 cocktails (obviously can be broken in half for a batch of 10):

1 cup Family Jones Gin

1 cup Campari

1 cup Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth

Spread a thin, even layer of nutella over a cookie sheet and place in a freezer for 1 hour. Once frozen, pour the above ingredients over the Nutella, wrap tightly in plastic to avoid evaporation and refrigerate for two days. Strain through a towel and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

To serve: pour over ice cubes and enjoy. Goes great with chocolate covered pretzels!