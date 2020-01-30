Big Game Cocktails all Don in Red

Posted 1:22 pm, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

Both teams this representing this years Super Bowl have red in their uniforms, so Olivia a new restaurant in Denver decided to create red signature cocktails that you can have at your Big Game party this week.

Here's the recipe:

Nutella Negroni, Cherry Chocolate Negroni with nitrogen (both red)

For 20 cocktails (obviously can be broken in half for a batch of 10):

 

1 cup Family Jones Gin

1 cup Campari

1 cup Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth

 

Spread a thin, even layer of nutella over a cookie sheet and place in a freezer for 1 hour.  Once frozen, pour the above ingredients over the Nutella, wrap tightly in plastic to avoid evaporation and refrigerate for two days.  Strain through a towel and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

 

To serve: pour over ice cubes and enjoy.  Goes great with chocolate covered pretzels!

 

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.