Authorities investigating report of truck shot twice on I-25 near Colorado-Wyoming line

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a vehicle shot on Interstate 25 just south of the Wyoming border.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle involved is a Ford F-150 pickup truck. A driver and one passenger were inside.

In a Facebook post, the passenger said they were traveling in the left lane of I-25 about 800 yards south of mile marker 297 when the truck was shot.

There were “no other cars around,” the passenger wrote.

He said two bullets hit the door. However, neither struck him or the driver.

The passenger said he believes the shots came from a field on the east side of the highway.

“The (Colorado State Patrol) was not able to really identify the exact location of where the shots potentially came from as the field is pretty large,” the passenger wrote.

He said CSP troopers escorted the truck to Fort Collins.

No one else witnessed the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is working to determine if the damage is bullet holes. The situation is currently being investigated as vandalism.

In 2015, there were six shootings along I-25 in northern Colorado.