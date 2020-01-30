Are there enough wings for game day?

The big game is almost here and Americans are expected to consume a whopping 1 point 3 billion chicken wings and more than 50 million cases of beer. To help manage spikes in demand on one of the biggest food consumption days of the year, food and beverage companies have begun using AI to determine what will be popular, how much they need and how to make sure it is in stock. For more information visit Llamasoft.com

