Anonymous Instagram page gives voice to gender violence victims at DU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A social media movement is underway at the University of Denver. Students and even staff members are sharing their stories of gender violence through an anonymous Instagram page titled "we can DU better."

Dozens of stories of gender violence have been posted since Jan. 12, covering everything from sexual assault to stalking.

"I think DU has an opportunity here to be a leader for the nation and show what kinds of changes can be made," said Shannon Saul, a senior at DU.

Saul and Madeline Membrino are among the hundreds of people who have submitted their stories of gender violence to the page. Saul says she shared her experience to let other survivors know they're not alone.

"We know from our campus climate survey last year 52 percent of undergraduate students at DU either identify as a survivor or someone they care about is a survivor. Within Greek life at DU, that goes up to 68 percent," said Saul.

The organizers of the page do not want to be identified at this time but tell FOX31 they can't keep up with the number of anonymous submissions they've received. That number sat at just under 140 as of Thursday night.

Many of the posts are disturbing to read. One woman describes a night she was attacked while walking home from a party, saying, "he raped me and left me alone in the dark. I was too afraid and embarrassed to call the police so I got the courage to head back to my dorm." That woman also discloses that incident led to a pregnancy and eventually an abortion. She says she became suicidal and was eventually forced out of DU.

Saul and Membrino believe there's a reason why many assaults go unreported on campus.

"Neither of us reported about being assaulted since we've been students at DU. For me personally, the reason that I didn't is because I didn't have hope that much would come out of it. I've heard so many stories from students who did report and nothing happened or it got worse," said Saul.

"Why would you want to be put in a situation where you're going to be put in more harm than you have already experienced?" said Membrino.

That's why Saul and Membrino support the mission of the Instagram page. The goals include diversifying the workforce of Campus Safety to include more women and minorities as well as trauma-informed training for faculty and staff.

"In general, faculty, staff, campus safety and administration need to be more informed about trauma-based practices and learn how to interact with survivors when they've disclosed that they've experienced gender-based violence," said Saul.

Jeremy Enlow, the Title IX coordinator for DU, says they're already working to respond to those requests and implement changes.

"Obviously, they're heartbreaking," said Enlow in response to the Instagram posts. "These are horrific and heartbreaking stories that no student at any university should have to experience."

Enlow says the university has already taken steps to increase foot patrol for Campus Safety. He says they're also doing a lighting audit on campus, fixing all emergency blue lights and blue phones, and brought in an expert on trauma-informed response Thursday morning.

"In all my conversations with the chancellor, everything has been very action-oriented. The chancellor wants a game plan on how to address this," said Enlow.

Several posts on the page allude to incidents involving members of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at DU. Enlow says representatives with the IFC are also "heartbroken" about the accusations and want to take steps to make sure it does not happen again in the future.